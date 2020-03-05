Isolated Thunderstorms Early then Improving Weather This Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning everyone. Today’s forecast headlines include passing showers and a few thunderstorms early, clearing later, and a much brighter end to the week

During the morning there will be more scattered thunderstorms with a small chance a couple could become strong. As the day wears on rain chances will begin to go down. Past midday we’ll be mostly dry under a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a chance by sundown we could get some sunshine.

Today starts in the 50s and low 60s. We’ll eventually top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will also be windy as cooler air will start to filter in. Wind gusts may be as high as 20 mph. Tonight turns chilly while staying windy with lows in the middle 40s.

Friday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, and highs in the mid-60s. It’s more beautiful weather this weekend with sunshine and near average temperatures. Higher moisture and warmer temperatures will begin the new week. Monday brings a slight rain chance and it’s scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.