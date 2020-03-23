Isolated Thunder and Plenty of Warmth

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) – Good Monday morning. As you head out the door you’ll be greeted with warm temperatures, a few passing showers north of I-10 and patchy fog early on.

About a third of our area will see showers and isolated thunderstorms today, mainly concentrated in the northern half of our viewing area, but a passing shower is possible for anyone in our area. The Storm Prediction has issued a marginal or very low risk of severe weather in our most NE communities including NE Clarke, northern Monroe, and northern Conecuh counties. If we are to see strong thunderstorms it will likely be in the afternoon during peak daytime heating. While this chance is low, have a way to get warnings just in case! Highs will be in the mid-70’s at the coast and lower 80’s inland.

After today rain chances will go down and we’ll warm up with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80’s and lower rain chances through the rest of the week. By the end of the week, it’s likely mid-80s with a chance for upper 80s while rain chances stay low. This weekend will be marginally cooler with a couple of showers each day.