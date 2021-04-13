Isolated strong storms possible Wednesday, Heavy rain through the end of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An unsettled stretch of weather lies ahead for the Gulf Coast with the threat of heavy rain.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Jackson and George Counties in Mississippi and for Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Alabama.

Scattered showers will continue into the early evening with showers lessening by sunset. Scattered clouds will linger into the night. Temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Wednesday will be an active day. A cluster of rain and storms will move in from the west Wednesday morning after 8 AM setting up a wet day. Several inches of rain appear possible. There could be an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts being the primary hazard. Temperatures will reach the middle 70s. Rain will begin to wrap up by the evening.

Several more batches of rain will move through Thursday through Sunday. Periods of heavy rain will be possible with highs in the lower 70s and morning lows in the 50s.