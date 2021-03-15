Isolated strong storms possible Tuesday, Severe weather threat rises Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Active weather will be a focus in the coming days. A significant severe weather event is possible Wednesday.

A few showers and storms will be possible before sunrise Tuesday favoring our inland/northern counties. For most of the Gulf Coast, it will be a cloudy and humid night with lows in the 60s.

A low-end risk for severe weather will be present Tuesday for areas north of Mobile Bay. Skies will stay cloudy spotty showers and storms through the day. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70s aided by some breaks in the clouds and south winds.

The severe weather risk will reach its highest point Wednesday. Afternoon, evening, and late-night storms will be possible. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. All Gulf Coast communities will need to monitor the weather over the next few days.

Drier and cooler air will arrive for the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

