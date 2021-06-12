Isolated strong storms possible through the evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This evening we are seeing scattered showers and storms with a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The main threat through the evening will be damaging winds with heavy downpours and frequent lightning as well. Keep an eye on the radar through the night! Lows tonight will drop to the lower 70’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 70’s closer to the coast. Rain chances will go down as the night goes on, but will not completely go away.

Rain chances will go down overnight, but will return for your Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. Once again, they will be scattered. There is currently not a severe weather risk out at this time. Highs will be warm near 90 degrees for most. Keep those umbrellas handy! This summertime pattern looks to continue through the week with temperatures near 90 degrees, high humidity, and afternoon pop up showers and storms.

We are also monitoring an area in the southern Gulf that has a medium chance for development over the next five days. It is too early for many details but we will keep you updated! For the latest information: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/medium-chance-of-tropical-development-in-the-gulf-of-mexico-next-week/