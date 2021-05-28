Isolated strong storms possible Friday afternoon, Drier holiday weekend ahead

Isolated storms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening. A rogue strong of severe storm is possible.

A cold front will slide towards the Gulf Coast this afternoon and evening. Ahead of it, warm and humid conditions will persist. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated storms will develop after 2 PM moving from northwest to southeast. These storms could contain locally heavy downpours and some gusty winds. A severe storm cannot be ruled out.

The rain chance will linger into the evening and into the first half of the night. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s. The weekend is trending drier with more sunshine and a nice drop in the humidity. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Memorial Day will remain dry and sunny.

Small rain chances will make a return to the region next week with seasonable temperatures.