Isolated storms tonight, Drier and cooler back half of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Although the threat of widespread severe weather is dropping, a few storms could produce some gusty winds tonight.

A stalled frontal boundary will slowly lift north this evening. Spotty showers and storms will develop in the warm, moist flow. A strong or severe storm will be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The best chance will be along the Northwest Florida coast. Temperatures will stay warm tonight with areas of fog developing. Overnight lows will bottom out in the 60s.

A cold front will sweep across the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning. A few showers will be possible early, but drier air will quickly surge in by midday and into the afternoon. H Northwest winds could gust up to 30 mph Wednesday afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday and Friday will feature sunshine and much cooler air. Mornings will start off chilly in the 30s with highs in the 50s. The weather is looking great for Senior Bowl Saturday with increasing clouds. Another batch of rain will slide through Sunday.