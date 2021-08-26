Isolated storms tonight and Friday, All eyes on Ida this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our typical summertime pattern looks to continue through the end of the week. The weekend forecast will hinge on the eventual track of Tropical Depression Nine.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the rest of the day and into the early part of the night. Areas that do not see rain will be left with scattered clouds. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s. A steady east wind will carry through the night. A few showers or storms will be possible by Friday morning.

Friday will be a typical summer day. Expect a few scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain will come after 10 AM. Highs will reach the upper 80s with a steady east wind. Seas will begin building to around 3-4 feet and the threat of rip currents will rise.

Moisture will rise into the weekend as what will likely come Ida moves northwest through the Gulf of Mexico. Expect more rain and increasing winds through Saturday. Ida is forecast to make landfall somewhere along the Northern Gulf Coast late Sunday or early Monday as a hurricane. Tropical storm continues will be possible along our part of the coast during that timeframe. The exact impacts from the storm will become clearer over the next few days.