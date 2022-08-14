MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We will have lower rain chances for Monday, but that will quickly change in the coming days.

With just a few storms today, temperatures were able to reach into the low-90’s across much of the Gulf Coast. Tonight, we will see temperatures slowly drop into the mid-70’s with only a few clouds by the early morning hours. Mild temperatures overnight will quickly warm throughout the day tomorrow into the low-90’s. The drier pattern that we have had over the past couple of days will continue tomorrow with only a 30 percent chance that rain will find you. This will come in the form of a few isolated showers and storms. Some storms could have heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

After a pleasant weekend across the Gulf Coast, more rain is expected through the end of the week. Rain chances will slowly rise to 60 percent by Thursday and Friday. With this rise in rain chances, there will be a slight drop in the temperatures, but only into the mid- to upper-80’s.

The one tropical system that we were watching now has a 0 percent chance of formation over the next several days as it has made its way inland on the southeastern coast of Texas.

Have a great week!