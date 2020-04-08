Isolated storms this evening, Lower rain chances for the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Isolated strong storms will be possible through the evening with warm temperatures and high humidity.

After sunset, the atmosphere will quiet down leading to fewer storms. Overnight lows will stay warm with temperatures in the 70s. Humidity will stay high.

Rain chances will run lower Thursday as a weak front moves in. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures staying warm in the mid 80s. Isolated showers will be possible Friday, but we will end the week on a cooler note. Morning lows will fall into the 50s with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of our next big rainmaker. As a warm front lifts north, it will bring in rain and a few isolated storms late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Shower and storm chances will rise Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. A few strong and severe storms will be possible Easter Sunday.