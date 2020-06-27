Isolated storms possible this evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend, Gulf Coast!

We have scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms popping up once again mainly in our inland counties. One or two of these storms could be strong with gusty winds as the primary threat. The coverage won’t be high, but most likely rain chances will be in the north western part of our area. Lows tonight will be warm and muggy in the 70’s for most spots.

We have a low chance of afternoon showers and isolated storms tomorrow afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. After tomorrow we keep the moderate rain chance around with highs in the 90s.

The Saharan Dust is on its way out of our area. The tropics are expected to stay quiet for at least the next 5 days.