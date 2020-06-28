Isolated storms fade after sunset, muggy and hot tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday Gulf Coast!

We have scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms popping up once again. While these should not be severe, one or two could have gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours. Once the sun sets we will see the storms fade leaving behind high humidity and lows in the mid-to-upper 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5 mph turning calm overnight.

One or two could see a pop up shower or storm tomorrow as well with highs in the upper 80’s at the coast and low-to-mid 90’s further inland. This summertime pattern with high humidity, hot temperatures, and afternoon showers and thunderstorms sticks around for next week.

The Saharan dust has exited our area, but we could see some lingering effects such as vibrant sunsets/sunrises. We have a couple of areas we are watching in the tropics that have a low chance for development in the next 2 and 5 days. Neither of these pose a threat to the Gulf Coast as of now. We will keep you updated if anything changes!