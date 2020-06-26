Isolated storms fade after sunset, low severe weather risk Saturday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast! Happy Friday!

We have scattered pop up showers on our radar this afternoon/evening. Some of these storms could be strong or briefly severe with gusty winds. These should fade near sunset. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a south wind at 5 mph. Lows tonight will be in the 70’s for most spots – mid-70’s at the coast and lower 70’s at the beaches.

Tomorrow we will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms with the low risk that one or two of these storms become strong or briefly severe. Main threats include gusty winds, the possibility of hail, and isolated tornadoes.

After tomorrow we keep the low to moderate rain chances around with the typical summertime pattern of hot and humid conditions and afternoon rain.