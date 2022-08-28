MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!

We already have seen coastal showers this morning, and more showers and storms will develop throughout the day today. There is a 40 percent chance that rain will find you, and temperatures will be very seasonable reaching into the mid- to upper-80’s with some places touching 90 degrees. Overnight lows will stay in the low-70’s.

Scattered storms will be possible throughout the work week with the biggest chance for rain coming on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will not see many changes with most places hovering around the mid- to upper-80’s throughout the week.

We are tracking four areas in the tropics as we approach the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. One is in the Caribbean and still has a low chance of formation over the next five days. Another is in the central Atlantic and now has a high chance of formation over the next five days. Right now, this system is expected to track west-northwest into areas east of the Leeward islands and stay far away from our stretch of the Gulf Coast. A new tropical wave is expected to move off of the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic in the coming days, and it has a low chance of formation over the next five days. Another system is in the northern Atlantic and is traveling to the northeast and has a low chance of development. None of these systems pose a threat to our area, but we are keeping our eyes on all of them.