Isolated storms continue, rain chances decrease tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

This afternoon we saw showers and thunderstorms pop up mainly in our inland counties. These have continued this evening, even spurring some severe thunderstorm warnings in Washington and Clarke counties with gusty winds of around 50-60 mph. These have started to move out and dissipate. The humidity will stick around tonight with lows dipping into the 70’s.

Starting tomorrow we start to see the rain chances go down to our typical summertime pattern of high humidity, small rain chances each day, and hot temperatures. Highs will stick near 90 degrees.

The Saharan dust has arrive along the Gulf Coast. Some impacts we could see are more vivid sunsets/sunrises, a lull in tropical activity, and a lower air quality that could cause allergies to flare up.