Isolated showers wind down tonight, Seasonably warm weather for mid-week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms have been quite spotty this Monday on the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will remain slim through the evening.

Isolated storms will be possible through the early evening. After sunset, any storms that remain will tend to wind down. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly clear through the night. Temperatures will cool steadily. Overnight lows will range from the lower 70s inland to the upper 70s at the coast.

Seasonably warm temperatures will continue into Tuesday. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s. A sea breeze will keep the coastal communities a few degrees cooler. A few pop-up style showers and storms will be possible after 11 AM. The coverage may be a little greater in the Florida Panhandle.

Moisture will climb through the end of the week leading to higher rain chances. The rain chances will approach 50% by Thursday. With more clouds and more rain, temperatures will run a few degrees cooler. Highs will reach the upper 80s.