Isolated showers tonight, Less rain in the days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another cloudy and wet day for the Gulf Coast, but some changes lie ahead for the rest of the week. We continue to track a tropical wave in the Caribbean on the verge of becoming at tropical storm.

Isolated showers and storms will likely continue into the evening thanks to dep tropical moisture sitting over the Gulf Coast. Showers should wind down by 10 pm with some scattered clouds leftover. Temperatures will hold in the lower and middle 70s through the overnight hours under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will stay light and out of the southwest.

The weather pattern will change for the rest of the week as drier air moves in aloft. This will result in less rain and more sunshine. Highs will climb to around 90 with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be an afternoon rain chance at 10-20% Thursday and Friday.

Isolated afternoon showers and storms will be possible for the weekend with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Our normal summertime pattern looks to continue into next week.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias tomorrow. The exact track of the storm remains highly uncertain.