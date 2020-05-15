Isolated showers possible this weekend, Another long stretch of dry weather next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We managed to develop some spotty showers this Friday on the Gulf Coast. Small rain chances will linger into the weekend.

Showers will continue to wind down through the evening hours. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy through the rest of the night with lighter winds out of the southeast. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower and middle 60s.

Rain chances will drop for Saturday with some slightly drier air aloft. Expect more sunshine and a continued southeast breeze. Although the wind will be lighter, there will be a continued risk for rip currents at the beaches. High temperatures will be warmer thanks to the added sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 inland. Rain chances will rise again Sunday and into Monday with the approach of a cold front.

We will then enter another stretch of dry weather by the middle of next week. Temperatures will run close to normal with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the middle 80s.