Isolated showers overnight with sky-high humidity, Hurricane Laura gaining strength

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A rich, tropical air mass continue to linger over the Gulf Coast. This will leave us with unsettled weather for the rest of the week.

Showers and storms have been rolling off the Gulf of Mexico all day. This will linger into the evening and early part of the night. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and humidity will stay quite high. Temperatures will hover in the 80s for most of the evening and fall into the middle and upper 70s overnight. A shower will be possible overnight with that chance lasting into sunrise, mainly at the coast.

The coverage of rain will be slightly less Wednesday. A few morning showers near the coast will be possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s. It will feel very steamy with a 40% chance of afternoon downpours.

Moisture will surge again as Hurricane Laura moves west. Rain chances will rise Thursday through the weekend. Highs will get back to 90 with morning lows in the middle 70s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Laura is becoming better organized as it moves west northwest through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane prior to reach land. A landfall is possible anywhere from Galveston, TX east to the Central Louisiana Coast. Highs winds, flooding rain, storm surge, and tornadoes will be possible as Laura comes ashore.