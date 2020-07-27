Isolated showers continue tonight, More rain on the way for Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a soggy day on the Gulf Coast with numerous showers and storms. It looks like this will continue Tuesday.

A surface trough will remain the focus for the weather patter tonight and into Tuesday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy this evening with occasional showers and a few isolated storms. Temperatures will stay mild in the 70s for most communities. Northern spots or areas that say less rain Monday with stay a touch warmer. A passing shower will stick around overnight. Lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will lead to another gloomy day. Morning rain will focus at the coast with showers and storms drifting inland through mid-morning, midday, and into the early afternoon. Highs will again be held below average with highs in the middle 80s. Up to 1-inch of rain will be possible.

Rain chances will slowly drop through the back-half of the week as some drier air moves in. Highs will rebound back into the 90s.

TROPICS: We continue to track Invest 92L in the central Atlantic. This system has a high chance of developing into a tropical system.