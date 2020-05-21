Isolated showers and storms possible Thursday, but rain chances will drop headed into the holiday weekend.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few showers and storms will be possible through the evening hours, but the rain chances will dial back through the nighttime. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with light winds. Overnight temperatures will fall close to average with lows in the middle and upper 60s.

A stalled front sitting on the Gulf Coast will slowly lift north through the day. There will be a little more sunshine, but there will likely be a good amount of cloud cover too. Temperatures will soar as a south wind develops. Highs will climb into the middle 80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible with highest chances coming after 1 PM.

The rain chances will drop a bit more for Friday and the first half of your Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will continue to warm with many locations coming close to 90. Rain chances will likely pick up again early next week.