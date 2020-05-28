Isolated showers and storms possible for the rest of the week, Drier and warmer for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A stray shower will be possible overnight, but most of the rain has come to an end. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The pattern will begin to slowly chance for Thursday and Friday. Anticipate more sunshine through the day leading to some steamy afternoons. Highs will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. The rain chances will hold at 30%. Expect a similar weather day for Friday.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the southern states for the weekend and early next week. This will lead to a much drier air mass and widespread lower 90s.