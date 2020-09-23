Isolated Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Let’s begin with good news! As of right now there are NO tropical cyclones and we are not expecting any other development in the next 5 days!

The weather pattern has been dominated by cloudy cover and some occasional rain. Deeper tropical moisture associated with the remnants of Beta will begin to stream into our portion of the Gulf Coast. This will lead to a trend of higher rain chances. Showers will be possible during the mornings, but the chance of isolated storms will arrive later in the day. The best rain chances will lie west of I-65. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms iwll continue through tonight as deeper moisture continues surging in. Shower and storms chances will peak Thursday. Storms will be likely, but a few of the storms could become strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and downpours. Also, isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out. If a storm were to become severe tomorrow the main concern would be straight-line winds, but a couple of brief tornadoes can’t be completely ruled out. Be WEATHER AWARE tomorrow. Highs will reach the lower 80s with morning lows in the lower 70s.

With a persistent southerly wind there is a chance we could see some minor coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory begins today at 1 pm and runs through tomorrow morning.

Thunderstorms will begin to exit tomorrow night as the low pressure from Beta’s remnants continues drifting northeast. For Friday through the weekend, we’ll be looking at pretty typical early fall weather. Each day brings a slight chance for a few showers, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and lows will be around 70.

By next week a cold front looks like it will be on the way and for the second half of next week, we could see another taste of fall. Stay tuned!