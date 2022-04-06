MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Finally, after several long weeks with multiple rounds of strong and severe storms, the weather pattern looks to take a breather with a streak of sunshine ahead.

We continue to monitor the chance for strong and severe storms this evening. Widely scattered storms forming ahead of an approaching cold front will have the chance of becoming severe. Storms that can take advantage of an unstable atmosphere could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat looks minimal at best. The sever threat should end by 9 PM.

The cold front will move through the region overnight. Winds will change direction becoming northwesterly after midnight. Winds could gust close to 30 mph through the night as drier air begins to settle in. Overnight temperatures will range from the lower 50s north to the lower 60s at the coast. Skies will slowly clear out from west to east.

We are set for a cooler, more comfortable stretch through the back half of the work week. We anticipate hefty amounts of sunshine with highs reaching the lower and middle 70s Thursday afternoon. Several reinforcing shots of cool air will lead to a cooling trend. Highs will barely get to 70 Friday and Saturday. Morning will be chilly with much of the region waking up to lower 40s. The pattern will warm up early next week with small rain chances returning.