Isolated afternoon storms this weekend, All eyes on the tropics next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our long-term weather pattern will depend on the eventual track of a tropical disturbance expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and early next week.

Moisture will run slightly higher for Saturday. This will lead to the development of some shower and storm activity. Most of the rain will come during the second half of the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances will hold around 50% with the best chances again mainly west of I-65. We expect fewer storms Sunday with highs near 90.

Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed near the Bahamas. This system, regardless of development, will bring increased moisture to the Central Gulf Coast next week. Rain chances will run higher. Exact impacts will become more certain through the weekend. The proximity of the storm to the Gulf Coast will determine our wind and storm surge impacts.