MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday! Our forecast headlines include more warmth and humidity today, increasing rain chances this evening, then scattered showers this weekend.

For this morning it’s temperatures in the middle and upper 60s with areas of fog. Any fog is gone by mid-morning and this afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs near 80. The rain chance before noon is only around 10%, but it increases in the afternoon. This is thanks to an approaching cold front.

By tonight it’s a 50% chance that a shower or thunderstorm finds you with lows in mid 60s. As the cold front moves towards us it will be weakening meaning not everyone will see wet weather. In our inland communities, a strong thunderstorm with gusty winds can’t be ruled out, but the risk for any severe weather is low.

This weekend will be a touch cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s instead of in the lower 80s. Lows will also fall into the lower and middle 60s. The aforementioned cold front will stall just offshore and with leftover moisture, this will lead to scattered showers being possible through the weekend. Both days bring a 50% chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Monday will be similar to the weekend, just with a little less rain. On Tuesday though, most of next week we go back to the pattern we’ve had this week with highs in the lower 80s and low rain chances.