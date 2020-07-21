Increasing Rain Chances While Monitoring the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s going to be another typical mid to late July day across the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will climb back into the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values will again be north of the 100-degree mark. Clouds will build-up starting around midday. A few showers and storms will pop up in the heat of the afternoon. The rain chance will hold around 30%. In the evening, storms will begin to fade as temperatures eventually drop back to the mid-70s for overnight lows.

A tropical wave over Cuba will begin to move across the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. This will help to spread moisture over the Gulf Coast. The result will be an increased coverage of afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances will rise to 50% by Thursday and Friday.



TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a couple of tropical disturbances. Both have a medium chance of developing in the next 5 days. The first will soon be moving away from Cuba into the Gulf. This disturbance will move west and northwest through mid-week leading to higher rain chances locally through Friday and an increased rip current risk at our beaches. Any direct impacts will likely be to our west. The final wave is much farther out in the central Atlantic. This system will move west over the next few days. The next name on the list Gonzalo.