MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been an average Labor Day on the Gulf Coast with pop-up showers and storms. This trend looks to continue with a healthier coverage in storms heading into the back half of the week.

Storms will remain quite spotty this Labor Day evening. Showers and storms will tend to wind down as we lose the heat of the day. Scattered clouds will remain overnight with lows falling into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will remain very light.

A stray shower will be possible Tuesday morning along the coast. Spotty storms will be possible as we head into the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s close to seasonal norms.

A frontal boundary will stall out on the Gulf Coast late in the week. This will lead to deeper tropical moisture starting Wednesday. Get the umbrellas ready for the end of the week with rain chances running in the 60-70% range.