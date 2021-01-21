Increasing Rain Chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Thursday morning or happy Friday eve. You’ll notice quite a difference in our weather when you walk out the door. Instead of there being a chill, most begin the day in the 50s! There will also be a slight chance for a few passing showers early on.

Temperatures will steadily climb throughout the day and most will reach the mid and upper 60s. About a third of the area will find a shower today, but rain chances will run higher north of the I-10 corridor. If you are at the coast expect a mostly cloudy sky with a slim rain chance.

Rain chances will continue to increase tonight into tomorrow as temperatures remain mild. Tomorrow will bring showers and a few rumbles to a little more than two-thirds of the area at a 70% chance as a cold front stalls over our area. Highs will reach the mid-50s.

The front will start to fizzle and move south Saturday. This will lead to a slightly cooler day with highs closer to 60 with lows dropping back to the upper 40s. Lingering moisture could mean a few stray showers.

Winds return to southerly on Sunday which will lead to additional moisture and another warming trend. Sunday brings a slight chance for a few showers with upper 60s. Early next week will see highs likely in the 70s with the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.