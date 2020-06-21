MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Father’s Day Gulf Coast. Our weather today has been more of the same with the exception of a handful of fair weather waterspouts this morning. We’ll take a slight chance for a few showers and storms into the evening, but any storm will start to fade past sundown. For the overnight it’s just a slight 10% rain chance with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Into the upcoming work week deeper moisture will surge into our area. This will allow for increasing rain chances into mid-week. On Wednesday the rain chance will be a touch above 50/50 at a 60% chance. Unsettled weather won’t stick around long though as we’ll see lowering rain chances into the weekend. Highs will remain near 90 and lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

The tropics are mostly quiet, but there is a disturbance off the Mid-Atlantic US coastline. This has a medium chance of developing. It will move north and northeast away from the US. This does not pose a threat. Elsewhere we are not expecting any development, thanks in large part to Saharan Dust moving across the Atlantic. That dust will be soon moving into the Caribbean and some of that dust will make it into our skies. This should allow for some lovely sunrises/sunset and could lead to a slight uptick in allergies.