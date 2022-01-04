Increasing clouds tonight, Warmer afternoons ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another chilly day for the Gulf Coast, but warmer afternoons lie ahead.

Extra clouds will initially hover over the coastal communities, but they will move inland through the night. Temperatures look to remain cool and chilly this evening with very light winds. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Extra clouds will dot the skies Wednesday. A light east and southeast wind will develop into the afternoon. Highs will rebound nicely into the middle 60s. Moisture will slowly increase through the day, but rain will stay away.

A cold front will slice through the region Thursday bringing a few scattered showers. Temperatures will drop again by Friday with highs in the 50s. Rain chances will again rise into the weekend.

