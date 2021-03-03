MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Wednesday morning!

The second half of the work-week will bring improving weather. The rain has moved away, but the clouds still remain along with the chilly temperatures. We begin the days in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Skies will gradually clear as the day goes on. With more sunshine breaking through this afternoon we’ll see daytime highs in the low 60s. If clouds remain stubborn then highs will remain in the 50s. A cool north breeze will continue through tonight.

By tonight it’s a clear sky as it turns cold with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tomorrow will be beautiful. There will be plenty of sunshine as highs climb to the upper 60s to around 70!

We’re back to the upper 60s Friday afternoon after starting the day in the 40s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon as a front approaches. This will bring some showers late Friday into early Saturday. Instead of bringing really cold air, this front will help reinforce near seasonal weather through the weekend.