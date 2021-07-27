Improving rain chances for Wednesday, Hot and steamy afternoons continue

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A few storms were able to develop Tuesday afternoon on the Gulf Coast. Rain chances look to pick up by Wednesday.

Any shower or storms that remain during the evening will slowly wind down. Scattered clouds will linger through the evening and into the overnight period. Temperatures will remain seasonable through the night with light winds. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 70s.

Moisture will rise for Wednesday leading to a better coverage of showers and storms. Rain chances will rise after 11 AM. Isolated heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be a concern. Where it does not rain, it will be hot. Highs will each the 90s with feels like temperatures in triple-digits.

Rain chances will drop again through the end of the week the rise again early next week. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Morning lows will hold in the 70s.