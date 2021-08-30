Ida pulling away, A few strong storms possible Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ida continues to weaken in move northeast away from the Gulf Coast. It’s impact has been felt with dramatic images of devastation on the Southeast Louisiana Coast and for cities inland like New Orleans. Parts of the Gulf Coast will see some lingering affects from the system tonight and through Tuesday.

Through tonight, a few showers and storms will be possible. The environment will be capable of producing strong, gusty winds. Although the threat of a brief tornado is low, it is not zero. Temperatures will bottom out in the 70s with a breezy south wind.

Isolated strong storms will be possible through the first half of the day. What is left of Ida will move east and northeast over the Tennessee Valley. A damaging wind gust or brief tornado will be possible. Rain chances will wind down through the back half of the day. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Drier air from the north will work into the region. In fact, we will eliminate your rain chance for Thursday Friday and Saturday. Highs will stay near 90 , but mornings will feel a bit more refreshing in the middle 60s.