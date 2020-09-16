Hurricane Sally Forecast to Make Landfall tonight, Drier End to the Week
MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – Hurricane conditions will arrive tonight as Sally comes ashore during the predawn hours Wednesday. The category 1 storm will bring winds up to 80 mph with gusts to 95 mph.
Torrential rain will be the main issue. Some parts of the region may pick up 15-20″ of rain through the end of the week. Isolated spots will reach 25″. Flooding will be a major concern long-term.
The weather will quiet down by the end of the week with drier and cooler weather for the weekend.