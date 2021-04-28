Humidity rising leading to fog tonight, Showers and isolated storms coming Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather pattern remains warm, but seasonable for the Gulf Coast. Rain chances look to rise with a cold front approaching for the end of the week.

A few scattered clouds will linger into the evening with a light a steady southeast wind. This will keep temperatures mild falling through the 70s. Areas of patchy fog will likely develop before sunrise Thursday. Temperatures will stay off slightly warmer than average. Lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday will be another quiet weather day. Some morning fog and low clouds will give way to a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon. Highs will climb quickly into the lower and middle 80s. The chance of rain will remain very low Thursday at less than 10%.

Our next big weathermaker will come Friday in the form of a cold front. Showers and isolated storms will move in from the north by mid-morning. Scattered storms will move south through the afternoon and early evening. The line of storms will likely weaken as it moves south. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Rain chances will run lower for Saturday and increase again by Sunday. Models are forecasting a big warm-up next week with higher humidity.