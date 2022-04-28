MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another stunning day on the Gulf Coast with ample sunshine. The pattern slowly becomes more unsettled as we move into the next few days into the weekend.

A light southerly breeze will develop as we press ahead through the evening and into the overnight hours. This will lead to some milder overnight low. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Scattered clouds will develop prior to sunrise.

Temperatures will easily warm into the lower 80s into the afternoon. A southerly breeze will continue to boost moisture. This will lead to a few spotty showers for the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain chances will end shortly after sunset.

Rain chances will rise into the weekend. We anticipate isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will remain warm climbing into the lower and middle 80s. Rain chances will remain slim into next week. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm. Some Gulf Coast communities will reach the middle and upper 80s by the end of the week.