Humidity is Back, Small Rain Chances Return

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast has remained under the influence of dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. Some changes are coming through the middle of the week.

We anticipate another quiet evening for the Gulf Coast. Expect light breezes. Moisture will slowly increase across the region overnight leading to some patchy fog by sunrise Tuesday. Temperatures will be a touch milder. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 60s closer to seasonal norms.

Increasing moisture will lead to higher humidity for the middle of the work week. Highs will reach the middle 80s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. These storms will tend to form in the afternoon.

The air will dry out for Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures look to remain closer to seasonal norms with highs in the middle and upper 80s with lows in the middle 60s.