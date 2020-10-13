Humidity dropping tonight, Cooler mornings ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front has passed through then region reinforcing a dry air mass. Cooler temperatures will settle into the region tonight.

Mostly clear skies will continue through the evening with a steady breeze out of the north and northeast. Temperatures will begin to steadily cool through the evening. Overnight winds will drop to 5-10 mph with lows falling into the lower and middle 50s. Lows closer to the coast will bottom out near 60.

Sensible weather will continue for Wednesday. Skies will stay sunny with high temperatures rebounding into the upper 70-s and lower 80s. A warm front will lift north through the region Thursday. We will see a few extra clouds at times, but still a good bit of sunshine. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Another cold front will pass through the region Thursday night or early Friday morning. A stray shower will be possible, but most of the region will remain dry. Temperatures will run much cooler for the end of the week. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. A stronger breeze is likely. Temperatures will run below seasonal norms for Saturday. The morning will be a bit chilly with lows in the upper 40s. Highs will reach the lower 70s.