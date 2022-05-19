MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Warm and steamy weather continues for the Gulf Coast. Rain chances remain low for the rest of the week but heads up for the weekend. It is looking stormy.

A few passing clouds are expected as we move into Thursday evening and Thursday night. Temperatures will remain elevated with higher humidity. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 70s.

A breezy south wind will set up for Friday. Moisture will rise enough to give us a chance for a passing shower or storm Friday afternoon. Highs will top off near 90.

Get ready for a much more unsettled weekend. An approaching cold front will bring ample moisture leading to a healthy coverage of scattered showers and storms. This stalling boundary will keep rain chances elevated through Sunday and Monday. Highs will reach the middle 80s with morning lows in the 70s.