Humid Sunday, Storms this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Good Afternoon, Gulf Coast! I hope you enjoyed the sunshine yesterday because today we have a different setup. Today we will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of a stray sprinkle.

The clouds will keep it cooler and we will be in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Tomorrow we will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. A warm front is going to form across our region and lift northward Monday evening into Tuesday morning. 

On Tuesday we are under a slight risk for severe weather as a low-pressure system is going to pass across the Gulf Coast early Tuesday morning. The main threat we are tracking a few strong thunderstorms with damaging wind. We can’t rule out hail formation or a stray tornado. 

On Wednesday the sunshine will return and we will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s to end this upcoming week!

