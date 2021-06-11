Humid start, summerlike pattern this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! Temperatures are starting out in the mid 70s with high humidity. This weekend you can expect a sumemrlike pattern with warm temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms!

This afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible with rain chances around 20%. If you have any beach plans there is a moderate risk for rip currents.

Saturday will start out humid with rain chances rising to 50% by 1 pm with scattered thunderstorms on the way. Highs will reach the lower 90s with morning lows in the lower 70s. Scattered storms are expected mainly for the middle of the day and into the afternoon. This will be the same trend for Sunday and into next week.