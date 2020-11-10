Humid night with some fog, Showers and storms for Veterans Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Warm and humid weather continues for the Gulf Coast along with a good bit of cloud cover. Rain will arrive tomorrow, but long-term rain chance hinge on Tropical Storm Eta.

An unusually warm and sticky air moss has settled over the Gulf Coast. This will lead to a warm and somewhat soupy evening. Extra clouds will linger with temperatures holding in the 70s. Most areas will not fall below 70 overnight. Some low clouds and areas of fog will develop by sunrise Wednesday.

Deeper tropical moisture rotating well north of Eta will make its way into the region ahead of an approaching cold front. This will lead to a good bit of cloud cover, warm temperatures, high humidity and a better coverage of showers and storms for Wednesday. Most of the rain will come during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will move through bringing in some drier air for Thursday.

Eta will move north through the eastern Gulf of Mexico this week. The latest trends call for the storm to stay farther east closer to the central Florida Panhandle. There remains a high degree of uncertainty beyond Wednesday. If the storm shifts farther west, this will mean higher rain chances. An eastward track would mean less rain. We will continue to monitor the situation.