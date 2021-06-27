Humid mornings, summertime storms in the afternoons

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon we saw showers and storms move through NW FL before spreading west through the rest of the News 5 area. These storms will start to fade after sunset this evening. Lows tonight will drop to the low-to-mid 70’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 70’s closer to the beaches.

For your Monday, we are expecting less rain than today, but there is still a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.This summertime pattern continues through this week with daily afternoon rain chances, highs near 90 degrees and high humidity. As we approach the end of the week and weekend, we expect rain chances to increase as a front approaches from the west.

We are watching two areas in the tropics. The first is about 500 miles off the coast of SC and GA has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression before it reaches the east coast late Monday. The second is a tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic and has a low chance of development both within 2 and 5 days. These are not imminent threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast, but we will keep you updated.