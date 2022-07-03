MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – More showers and storms will be possible today, especially during the afternoon hours.

Radar is mostly clear this morning, but a good coverage of showers and storms are possible heading into the afternoon. With moisture continuing to push into the Gulf Coast, rain chances remain elevated today at 50 percent. Temperatures will reach into the mid- to upper-80’s with some places reaching 90 degrees. If you plan to be on the Gulf Beaches today, rip current risk will remain low over the next few days, but make sure to be checking radar to avoid the storms that pop up along the coastline. This evening, temperatures will slowly drop into the mid-70’s with the showers and storms eventually dissipating. It will stay warm and humid as the unsettled pattern is expected to continue over the next few days. It will feel like our typical summertime pattern, but rain chances will slightly drop by the end of the work week with temperatures warming into the low- to mid-90’s.

The tropics have gone quiet with Colin now just a remnant low and slowly meandering its way into the Atlantic Ocean after weakening along the North Carolina coastline. The other development that was moving to the west in the Caribbean just south of Hispaniola now has zero percent chance of formation as it is traveling into very unfavorable conditions for tropical development.