MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast! Most places around the region saw a good bit of sunshine today, but there were a few scattered heavy downpours throughout the area mainly east of I-65. Throughout the rest of the evening and overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper-60’s with humid conditions sticking around. Tomorrow, temperatures will warm back up into the mid-80’s with more scattered showers and storms possible heading into the afternoon hours. There is a moderate risk for rip currents tomorrow, so make sure to be careful if you plan to be on the beaches!

The unsettled pattern continues with small rain chances possible throughout next week. The biggest chance of rain coming on Friday with a frontal passage bringing a chance for some showers and storms. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-80’s by Thursday.