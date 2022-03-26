MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The stretch of sunshine will continue through the weekend! No chance of rain for the next few days with dry, sunny conditions. It will be hard to find a cloud in sight throughout the afternoon!

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s today. A nice beach day with green flags flying along the coast. The wind should be more calm around 5-10 mph. A warming stretch this week with highs in the low 80s by Tuesday afternoon. Our next chance of rain comes overnight Wednesday with a line of showers and thunderstorms passing through.