MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Another warm and muggy start to our day! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 am for our inland communities. Take it slow on the road this morning! This doesn’t include our coastal communities.

This afternoon we will find a few more clouds in the sky today with warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a 10% chance of seeing a stray sprinkle, but for the most part with will stay dry. A breezy day ahead with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Have that umbrella on standby! We have a wet week ahead with a roller coaster of rain chances. A front will be heading our way then stalling out over us. The initial line will pass through tomorrow evening. There is a good chance the line will fall apart and rain chances will be lower than anticipated. Throughout the day tomorrow we will see partly cloudy skies with muggy conditions in the upper 70s. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for Washington, Greene, Clarke and Monroe County. The risk is very low but we could see one or two strong thunderstorms with the risk of damaging winds. We cant rule out a brief, weak tornado.

Throughout the rest of the week we will see off and on showers in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s at night and mid 60s throughout the day. By Friday we will warm into the low 70s with a few lingering showers. The front will finally leave our region by Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and mostly sunny skies!