Warming up with above average temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning, Gulf Coast! We will see lingering clouds throughout the day today with higher humidity. Highs will climb into the middle 70s. Dewpoints are expected to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s by Friday morning. This will cause foggy mornings for the end of the week.

A few showers are expected on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend. A front will be entering and stalling out over the Gulf Coast on Saturday through Monday. Off and on showers and thunderstorms expected for the weekend into next week.