Seasonable start, warm week ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning, Gulf Coast! A comfortable start to our day with temperatures around the mid-40’s. A few more clouds will begin streaming into the region this morning but expected to clear throughout the afternoon. A streak of dry, warm weather for this week.

There is no chance of rain for the next few days. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Highs will warm into the 70s starting Tuesday. By the end of the week highs will be in the mid-70s. A few Pop-up showers will be possible by the end of the week. Our next cold front will come this weekend bringing a higher rain chance.